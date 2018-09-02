MISSOULA — Reina Hilda DeLaRosa Benson, passed away on Aug. 10, 2018. Reina was born on New Year’s Eve, 1938, in the beach town of Isabella, Puerto Rico. Buena and Carmen DeLaRosa raised her to the age of four. After the death of her mother, she was taken in by her uncle Pepe and Angelina Serrano. They moved when she was seven to New York City. As a teenager, she worked on 5th Avenue and attended the famous “Barbazon School of Modeling.” At 18 she came to Missoula and started a new life.
She was married briefly to John Urban in 1959 and then later married Emery Benson on Aug. 16, 1960. They shared 53 years of life, before his passing in 2014.
Emery and Reina established the “Missoula Athletic Club” where they shared knowledge of self- defense and health until retiring from the gym in 1976.
“Benson Christmas Trees” was a part of Palm Springs, California lifestyle for over 50 years. Her joy to provide others such as Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Barry Manilow and many more was always highlighted by her spirit of the season.
Springtime was for flowers and landscaping. A1 Enterprise was busy transforming properties and moving homes. Reina was always ready to help her life partner, Emery. Together they saved historical structures, brought Yuletide to celebrities and jobs and love to family and friends. She loved to cook, sing, dance and laugh. Her smile, spirit and love was a gift to cherish. Above all she loved her faith and family.
Reina is survived by her children; Kelly, Brenda, Brian and Eric, grandchildren; Holly, Patrick, Mary, Monica, Denielle, Baylee and Della and five great-grandchildren.
We recognize a great loss but will celebrate a great life and honor a great woman.
A celebration of Reina’s life will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 8th at 12 noon. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.