MISSOULA — Remington Joseph Henderson was born at 8:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Due to complications of prematurity, he passed away peacefully in our arms. Though his time on earth was brief, he was loved and adored by many and his life will be cherished for years to come.
He is survived by his mother and father, Johnna and Bobby Henderson, big brother Bohde Henderson and twin brother Ruger George Henderson. He is also survived by his grandparents Tom and Kathy Beatty of Butte, Bob and Julia Henderson of Frenchtown and many loving great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and countless cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Missoula. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Ramsey Keller Memorial by visiting kisses2heaven.com. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.