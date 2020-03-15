RONAN — The afternoon of Feb. 29, 2020, the retired Rev. VaunDalee DeLong, 76, peacefully passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Ronan.

VaunDalee was born VaunDalee Evelyn Rhodes in Valley City, North Dakota, in 1943.

She married Douglas Dean DeLong and had two children, Matthew Douglas and Dinah Lynn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VaunDalee attended Dickinson State University in North Dakota and graduated from seminary at The Pacific School of Religion and was a pastor first in the Oil-Field Parish of Sunburst, Kevin, and Shelby. Next, she served as pastor for Mission (St. Ignatius), Ronan, and Charlo Churches. Following this, VaunDalee became the pastor for the congregation of Van Orsdel Methodist Church in Havre. She retired in Havre before moving back to Ronan in 2018.

VaunDalee lived a wonderful, happy, service-filled life and made it a point to inspire others to do the same. VaunDalee spent her time advocating for both human and animal rights. She was a tireless correspondent and close friend to many. She was a firm believer in humanity and that we will always find small acts of kindness in this world. Now that she is no longer with us, let us continue her legacy in honor of the life she lived.