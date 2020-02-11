Rex K Lincoln

He was born June 7, 1938, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Gerry and Marie Lincoln. After a nomadic early life, including stays in Alaska, Oregon and Libby, the family moved to Alberton in 1951 where Rex earned his Eagle Scout and graduated Valedictorian of the Class of 1956. He earned a degree in Business Administration in 1959 at MSU, later to be known as the U of M. Rex worked the family business throughout his education and upon graduation it became his life’s work. He shepherded the Silver Dollar Bar from its humble beginnings through three locations and numerous name changes as the collection grew to become Lincoln’s 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar and Gift Shop. Rex was proud to have given "first-job" opportunities to many young people and of the great many employees who became friends. Rex was well regarded for his honest, hard-working and down-to-earth manner.