HAUGAN — Rex K Lincoln, 81, died at his home in Haugan on Feb. 6, 2020, in the care of his family after a four-year battle with cancer.
He was born June 7, 1938, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Gerry and Marie Lincoln. After a nomadic early life, including stays in Alaska, Oregon and Libby, the family moved to Alberton in 1951 where Rex earned his Eagle Scout and graduated Valedictorian of the Class of 1956. He earned a degree in Business Administration in 1959 at MSU, later to be known as the U of M. Rex worked the family business throughout his education and upon graduation it became his life’s work. He shepherded the Silver Dollar Bar from its humble beginnings through three locations and numerous name changes as the collection grew to become Lincoln’s 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar and Gift Shop. Rex was proud to have given "first-job" opportunities to many young people and of the great many employees who became friends. Rex was well regarded for his honest, hard-working and down-to-earth manner.
Rex married Sharyn Branning in Superior on Dec. 9, 1961, beginning a 57-year marriage that he regarded as his greatest accomplishment. They lived in Haugan and raised their three daughters. He enjoyed hunting, especially setting up a good camp. He also liked going to Griz games and his annual trip to see the "big guns" at the Maui Invitational. In his later years he enjoyed spending time at his "Last Chance" Cabin with family and taking his dogs for a ride especially up to the Ranch on Savenac Creek. His family was a great source of joy and he was a wonderful Grandpa and Grandpa Great.
Rex is survived by his wife Sharyn and his three daughters Brooke, Geri (Terry), and Brenda. Grandchildren Tiffany, Drew, Nate, Brennan, Brady, Brogan, Bryton. Great Grandchildren Michael, Khila, Jaiden, Braylon, Bridger, Kash, Kenley, Daxton and Trinity. Ike and Sander will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gerry and Marie Lincoln, brothers Jack and Rod and grandson Braxton and best dog Dollar.
A memorial service will be held at the St. Regis Community Center, Wednesday Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. If you wish to honor Rex’s memory, please consider the Boy Scouts of America or the Grizzly Scholarship Association