MISSOULA — Rhonda Joyce Neumiller Fulks passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 26, 2019.
Rhonda was born at Missoula’s St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 15, 1955, to John and Wanda Neumiller. On Aug. 21, 1970, she married Charles L. Fulks, Jr. in Molalla, Oregon. Together in 1980, Rhonda and Chuck moved their family to Missoula to raise their three wonderful children.
A loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and great-grandmother; Rhonda loved all those around her deeply. Rhonda battled multiple myeloma for more than eight years. In spite of her failing health, she constantly set goals for herself that she worked tirelessly to meet; such as living long enough to welcome three beautiful great grandchildren. She also dreamed of seeing their 50th wedding anniversary, but was unfortunately taken just after their 49th celebration.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol Johnson.
You have free articles remaining.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Chuck, son Troy (Kim), daughters Jennifer (Cal) and Jana (Cody), grandchildren Bridger, Ethan (Nicole), Trevor, Bryson and Carson, great grandchildren Brantlee, Gracyn and Haven, sister Janice (Rick) Pearson, all of Missoula.
Rhonda was a head strong, determined and fiercely independent woman whose family was her greatest joy in life. We will miss her every day.
A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held at Florence Carlton Community Church 20075 Old Hwy 93 in Florence on Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please dress casually, as this is how Rhonda would have wanted it.