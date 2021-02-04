Rial Wheeler Cummings
Rial Wheeler Cummings, a Montanan who called himself “privileged” to be an old-fashioned family physician, died in his Missoula home on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, of natural causes at the age of 97. He rose, through talent and determination, from modest circumstances to graduate from Harvard Medical School, then tended his patients with compassion in a career that spanned six decades. During a full life, he served his country, his community and his family. Curiosity spurred a journey that never lacked laughter, fellowship or love.
Rial was born November 16, 1923, in Sidney, Montana. He grew up in the nearby farming village of Lambert, the oldest of three children. He learned about discipline and achievement, and gained a lifelong love of reading, sports and the outdoors from his father, Rial Wilson Cummings, a respected teacher and school superintendent. Equally influential was his mother, Gladys (Wheeler) Cummings, who instilled the empathy, sociability and sense of humor that would mark Rial's approach to medicine.
Rial grew up in a world of outdoor privies and lantern light, where important news was transmitted by telegraph. His academic promise showed early -- he won a statewide declamation contest in the eighth grade -- and he was a sports mainstay and class valedictorian at Lambert High School.
Rial excelled at the University of Montana, where he made the freshman basketball team. His education was interrupted by a four-year stint in the Navy during World War II. Returning to UM, he met and courted Rhoda Anne Junek, a pharmacy student and rancher's daughter from South Dakota. They were married for 52 years and raised four children.
After medical school and further training in California, Rial worked for a decade in the Hi-Line town of Shelby as one of four doctors in a county of roughly 7,000 people. Shelby was a two-hour drive from Great Falls' comprehensive facilities, and demanded all the skill and versatility a doctor could give. The daily routine was usually punctured by challenge: a difficult delivery, a wheat-farming accident, an emergency surgery. Newly arrived, Rial asked an older doctor to describe the expectations. “Well,” the man said, “I don't operate on the eye if I can avoid it.”
Rial was tested in many ways at Shelby and made lifelong friends there, including his partner, Dr. Robert Stanchfield, and his nextdoor neighbor, Dr. Amos Svennungsen.
The Cummings family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1964 so Rial could practice alongside his younger brother, Dean Cummings. Rial and Rhoda retired to Missoula in 2001, where they enjoyed being closer to family. But Rial continued to stay active, working part-time in Ronan and St. Ignatius.
“Our profession, in spite of widely-known problems, is a great way to spend a life,” Rial wrote in a 1992 Harvard alumni article summing up his career.
Rial loved playing host to friends and relatives at the extended family's cabin on the west shore of Flathead Lake; vacation trips in packed station wagons across the western U.S., and ski weekends to Whitefish or Lake Tahoe. With equal relish, he could recite from memory the poetry of Yeats, solve a trigonometry problem or discuss the nuances of French wine. He was an avid poker player, fly-fished most of Montana's blue-ribbon streams and scored three holes-in-one -- two after the age of 80 at Missoula Country Club. The young person manning the refreshment cart always could count on a generous tip, because Rial remembered what it was like to work your way through college. He served on the school board in Shelby and donated to numerous charities throughout his life, including a scholarship for deserving students in Lambert.
Rial was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rhoda, in 2004, and his brother-in-law, Jay Preston. He is survived by his sister, Beth Preston of Polson, and brother, Dean Cummings (and wife Gerry) of Sunnyvale, Calif; a brother-in-law, David Junek of Belle Fourche, S.D.; his four children: Rial Cummings (Caroline) of Vashon, Wa.; Tom Cummings (Sharon) of Ventura, Calif.; Carrie Fisher (Ray) of Half Moon Bay, Calif., and John “Jack” Cummings (Jennifer) of Cheney, Wa.; his seven grandchildren: Lindsay Soyer; Nathan, Jordan and Sam Cummings; Helen and David Fisher; and Kathryn Kendall; a special friend from his later years: Maxine Searles of Missoula; and a valued caretaker who became like family: Ayla Granger of Morgan, Utah.
No formal funeral is planned. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Doc, you are no longer on call. Rest easy.