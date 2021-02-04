Rial Wheeler Cummings

After medical school and further training in California, Rial worked for a decade in the Hi-Line town of Shelby as one of four doctors in a county of roughly 7,000 people. Shelby was a two-hour drive from Great Falls' comprehensive facilities, and demanded all the skill and versatility a doctor could give. The daily routine was usually punctured by challenge: a difficult delivery, a wheat-farming accident, an emergency surgery. Newly arrived, Rial asked an older doctor to describe the expectations. “Well,” the man said, “I don't operate on the eye if I can avoid it.”

Rial was tested in many ways at Shelby and made lifelong friends there, including his partner, Dr. Robert Stanchfield, and his nextdoor neighbor, Dr. Amos Svennungsen.

The Cummings family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1964 so Rial could practice alongside his younger brother, Dean Cummings. Rial and Rhoda retired to Missoula in 2001, where they enjoyed being closer to family. But Rial continued to stay active, working part-time in Ronan and St. Ignatius.

“Our profession, in spite of widely-known problems, is a great way to spend a life,” Rial wrote in a 1992 Harvard alumni article summing up his career.