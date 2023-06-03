Richard Blackmond Harris, Jr.

Richard Blackmond Harris, Jr., son of Richard Blackmond Harris and Bertha Parker Harris, was born February 27, 1942 at Jackson, Mississippi.

Richard's early years were spent in Jackson, attending Jackson Preparatory School and Lanier High School. He graduated from Tougaloo Preparatory High School in 1957 and from Tougaloo College in 1960. He received his Master of Science degree from Purdue University in 1962, the proceeded to doctoral studies.

In 1963 he accepted a position as a computer software development engineer with Aeronutronics Corp. (a division of Ford Motor Company) in Newport Beach, California, moving to Computer Sciences Corp. near Los Angeles, California in 1966. There in Los Angeles he met his life partner Gary Lane Anderson in 1971. He retired in 1998, moving with Gary to Missoula, Montana.

Richard left this life at 81 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Bobby Seasel Harris. He is survived by many relatives and friends.

A private burial will take place at Missoula City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.