MISSOULA — Richard Clyde Pickens, 83, aka Dick Pickens, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1935, in New Deal to Plato and Emily Pickens, Jr. Plato and Emily had six children: one girl and five boys. Dick was the second youngest child. His mother passed away in 1945 and Dick went to live with his Aunt Martha in San Francisco. In his freshman year of high school, he moved to his grandfather’s farm in Montana and attended the Huntley Project High School. He excelled in athletics. Dick graduated from high school in 1955. He then attended Eastern Montana College and also graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy before joining the army in 1959. He received an honorable discharge from the army in July 1963.
On April 23, 1960, he married Margo Schermeister in Billings. Dick worked as an insurance adjuster until he retired at age 62. They have three children, Cynthia, Angela and Patsy and raised their family in Missoula.
Dick and Margo built a home, enjoyed activities with theirs friends such as square dancing and playing cards. Dick was active at the Senior Citizens Center in Missoula. He enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and reading.
Survivors include his wife Margo, Missoula; three daughters, Cindy Tinsley, Bellevue, Washington; Angela Pickens, Missoula and Patsy (Mark) Baily, Helena; one brother, Jim (Marlene) Pickens of Billings, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, four brothers and a sister.
Services will be held at Garden City Funeral and Crematory Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.