RONAN — Richard Dean McBroom, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Dean was born on Feb. 6, 1960 in Deer Lodge to Richard M. and Elizabeth E. (Gingras) McBroom.

Dean was raised in Polson and resided there most of his life. He moved to Ronan in 2018.

He was very young when he learned mechanics of vehicles and electronics. He would take things apart, watched mechanics from anyone that would let him watch to see how they would tick. He was sought out by many friends and family whenever they needed home computer or car repair.

In his youth, he was known to raise a little heck, but Dean also enjoyed hunting for deer, elk or moose in the fall. He would process his own animals and liked to make jerky. He loved to garden when he had the time.

As he grew older, he became proficient in many trades, including electrician, mechanic, computer tech, amateur burglary, general maintenance, forestry, firefighting, carpentry, road construction, fishing boats in Alaska and drill press operator at Rocky Mountain Twist; definitely a jack of all trades kind of man.

Dean was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, a valued friend, cherished brother, always offering an unconditional helping hand with zero expectations in return to anyone.