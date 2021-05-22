Richard “Dick” A. Marceau

Richard (Dick) A. Marceau, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Dick was born on January 25, 1934, in Missoula, MT to Jack and Julia Marceau. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1952 and shortly thereafter, entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as a jet mechanic for four years. He married Cindy Reeves in 1957, and they were blessed with four children, Debbie, Bill, Joanne, and Ron. Dick was a sheet metal worker for 40 years, and “Tin Man Par Excellence.”

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Julia; brother, Ken (Mary); brother-in-law, John Maricelli; sister-in-law, Vicky Reeves; father and mother-in-law, George and Ida Reeves; and two beloved grandchildren, Ricky Marceau and Austin Marceau.

Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cindy; his four children, Debbie (Ron) Keely, Bill (Marci) Marceau, Joanne Marceau, of Missoula, MT, and Ron Marceau of Meridian ID; sisters, Colleen Maricelli of Missoula, MT and Sister Ida Mae Marceau of Spokane, WA; brother, Jack (Dotty) Marceau of Missoula, MT; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including George Edelberg and family.