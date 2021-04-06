Richard "Dick" Allen Koepplin

Dick was born in Missoula on July 23, 1947 to Wilhelm and June Koepplin. From an early age he loved working in the fields with his dad. His mom loved to tell how Dick ran away from home thirteen times in one morning to be in the field with his dad.

Dick loved the Montana way of life and Seeley Lake offered much of the lifestyle that brought him joy; opportunities for outdoor enjoyment, friends, and a sense of community. Even after his retirement he stayed busy with many interests and hobbies. He was an outdoorsman who loved photography, hunting, fishing, fly fishing, shooting, panning for gold, horses and horse racing. When he pursued an interest he got involved in all aspects of it - tying flies for fly fishing; riding, training, and racing horses. For several years Dick was a card carrying member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America, the Wilderness Sportman`s Club, the Missoula Trap and Skeet Club, and the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He also carried a laminated senior discount card for the Filling Station, one of his local favorite restaurants.