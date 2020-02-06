STEVENSVILLE — Richard “Dick” Clark, 81, of Stevensville passed away of natural causes at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 25, 2020.

He was born April 11, 1938 in Mandan, North Dakota. He worked in Alaska for 10 years then moved to to the Bitterroot and bought the Three Mile Store, then he worked for Josst Dairy and last he worked as a ditch rider on the Bench. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Antria; step-son, Bill Spooner of Missoula; step-daughters, Jamie Dryer of Huson and Alvita Spooner of Alberton; sister Midge Boyles of Tacoma, Washington; three nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Wertz; brothers, Gene and Jerry Clark; a sister, Marilyn Quaschnik.

At his request, no service will be held. A reception will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.