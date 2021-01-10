Richard “Dick” Emil Shubert

Dick was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Lewistown to Emil and Laura Shubert. He was the youngest child of five and the only boy and the youngest sister was 11 years older. He had four older sisters and he always claimed he was not spoiled, grin. As a young boy, he lived on a ranch that his dad homesteaded in 1915 on Salt Creek near Suffolk. Dick lived and worked there with his mom and dad and went to grade school at a one-room schoolhouse where he and his nephew Noble were the only students for a couple of years, his sister Thelma was the teacher and the boys near in age rode to school on horseback. Dick was in 4H and had at least onw calf he groomed for the Lewistown Fair. He went to Winifred High School but quit at 16 years old to go work on road construction. Dick worked road construction running all types of equipment including the Finish scraper for the next 25 years during which time he bought into the Cabin Bar and Motel in East Missoula, continued construction overseeing the poker table on weekends. He retired from road construction in 1980. Dick’s next venture was owner of Hi Country RV, a snowmobile and golf cart repair and sales shop that he sold in 1985. Dick then joined a partnership with Dell Smith called S & S Construction Company and worked commercial building construction until he retired. After Dick retired, Dick and Barb started a candy and soda vending machine business and placed 10 machines in local businesses that Dick serviced until Barb retired in 2004.