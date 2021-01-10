MISSOULA - Richard “Dick” Emil Shubert, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021, at home at 4:20 p.m. surrounded by love and family after a short battle with cancer.
Dick was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Lewistown to Emil and Laura Shubert. He was the youngest child of five and the only boy and the youngest sister was 11 years older. He had four older sisters and he always claimed he was not spoiled, grin. As a young boy, he lived on a ranch that his dad homesteaded in 1915 on Salt Creek near Suffolk. Dick lived and worked there with his mom and dad and went to grade school at a one-room schoolhouse where he and his nephew Noble were the only students for a couple of years, his sister Thelma was the teacher and the boys near in age rode to school on horseback. Dick was in 4H and had at least onw calf he groomed for the Lewistown Fair. He went to Winifred High School but quit at 16 years old to go work on road construction. Dick worked road construction running all types of equipment including the Finish scraper for the next 25 years during which time he bought into the Cabin Bar and Motel in East Missoula, continued construction overseeing the poker table on weekends. He retired from road construction in 1980. Dick’s next venture was owner of Hi Country RV, a snowmobile and golf cart repair and sales shop that he sold in 1985. Dick then joined a partnership with Dell Smith called S & S Construction Company and worked commercial building construction until he retired. After Dick retired, Dick and Barb started a candy and soda vending machine business and placed 10 machines in local businesses that Dick serviced until Barb retired in 2004.
Dick spent the next 16 years traveling around the country, going on fishing and camping trips and winter getaways to Florida, Arizona and Mississippi, and seven years of owning a small home in Corozal, Belize, Central America for traveling there for 5-6 months a year with his friend and beloved wife Barb of nearly 36 years. Those years also included the rest of the year in Montana camping, fishing with friends and family and just enjoying retirement at home in Missoula.
Dick was multi-talented and could figure out how to build or fix anything and was always available and willing to take on a new project and always made sure everything was in tip top shape. He was Barb’s rock and soulmate, his family’s hero and a loving and dependable husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will always be in our hearts and will be so missed by all. Dick was a man of few words, but he was loyal, and you always knew where you stood with him. I hope there is a good fishing hole in Heaven, and that he is enjoying his new reality and catching the big one. We will see you again one day Dick, we love you forever!!
Survivors include his wife Barb of Missoula, daughters: Lori Kohlman of Missoula; Janet Doquisa of Absarokee; sons: David Shubert of Pueblo, Colorado; Richard Shubert Jr. of Missoula; stepsons: Mark Pashen of Houston, Texas; Chris Pashen of Spokane, Washington; stepdaughter: Michelle Stillwell of Spokane, Washington; and their families, which include numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends. Dick is also survived by a sister, Irene Gonzalez of Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Laura Shubert; sisters: Gertrude Hamilton, Doris Poe and Thelma Dreyer and numerous other family members.
A Chapel and Burial Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, but due to COVID-19 restrictions will be family members of a total number of 25. There will be a livestreaming of the services and a clickable link that you can log onto at 1 p.m. to view. It is listed below.