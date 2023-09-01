Richard “Dick” G. Ramberg

Richard “Dick” G. Ramberg, 91, of Missoula passed away of natural causes on August 13, 2023.

Dick was born October 24, 1931 in Havre Montana to Ed and Thresa Ramberg. He spent his first ten years on the family ranch near Chinook. Dick attended school in a one-room schoolhouse riding a horse to and from school. In 1942 the family moved from Chinook to a ranch on Nine Mile Creek. He graduated from Alberton High School in 1949. Dick attended the Forestry School at UofM for two years prior to beginning 33 years of service with the US Forest Service. Most of those years were spent working various positions in fire control in the Northern Region at Powell (ID), Nine Mile and Superior Ranger Districts and later at the Missoula Equipment Development Center.

On June 22, 1963 Dick married Judy Hirst of Missoula, and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They became proud parents of daughter Layne and son Steve.

After retiring from the USFS in 1984 he began ranching full-time at the family ranch on Nine Mile Creek until the ranch was sold in 2001. Dick also served 25 years with the Missoula Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

Dick loved the outdoors, always preferring to work on a project outside. He also loved to hunt, and fish. He always loved dogs, running hounds in his earlier years. He was a great story teller, usually about the many hunting adventures and life experiences. After retiring from ranching, he enjoyed attending Griz football games and woodworking, building a number of cabinets from wood harvested at the ranch.

Dick is survived by his wife Judy, his daughter Layne and son-in-law Pat, his son Steve and daughter-in-law Kris, two grandsons Tyler (Brittney) and Nick, granddaughter Katelyn, brother Neal, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, he was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Thresa Ramberg and his sister Shirley Holden (2023). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a date yet to be determined. Dick’s nephew David spoke for all of us when he stated, “Dick’s life was a life well lived, and we are all richer for it”.