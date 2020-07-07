Richard “Dick” Madsen

Dick was hardly defined by his professional career though. Anyone who knew him, will remember him as a gentle, warm, and generous soul. The best example of his generosity was his baking and sharing of Christmas cookies. He began the tradition in 1990 and he continued to grow it until he had perfected 65 different kinds of cookies and bars available for friends and family. Cookies eventually found their way to various holidays from New Year’s Day all the way through Christmas. Each dessert was expertly baked, cut, and decorated. His cookie trays were his signature item and he was always sharing his talents and goodies with others. He often brought trays to his doctor’s offices, co-workers, and mailed them or delivered them to friends and family throughout the year. He also donated hundreds of dozens to his church for gatherings and other functions.