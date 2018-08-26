USK, Wash. — Richard "Dick Nick" Torosian, 29, passed away on Aug. 15, 2018, in Cusick, Washington. Richard was born on April 9, 1989, in Seattle to Christina Nick. Though Christina was unable to care for Richard, with open and loving arms Kathy Torosian adopted him and he was welcomed by his Torosian family. He shared a childhood with his sisters, Marisa, Liz, Barbara; cousins Bridget and Paulette and many others. Richard grew up in St. Ignatius and attended St. Ignatius High School and graduated in 2008.
Growing up you could find Richard lending a helping hand anywhere or any way he could or was cracking some crazy joke. He loved being outdoors, either fishing, hunting, berry picking, drumming, listening to music or just cruising in the woods. Richard moved to Usk a few years ago to get to know his Kalispell family better, and he was welcomed by so many. Wilma and Francis Cullooyah helped and guided him in so many ways, thank you to them for opening their home and helping Dick Nick and loving him so much.
He is survived by his mother Kathy Torosian; uncle Ron Nick; Godfather Kim Samuels; sisters, Marisa (Erik Aguiluz) Torosian, Liz Nick, Barbara (Anthony Martian) Nick, Tricia (Mandi Gullotta) Finley; nieces Sienna Aguiluz, Mia Pitts, Ivory Nick, Audrey Finley; nephews Sir Aguiluz, Aiden Finley, John Wrede; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, great friends and so many others who were a part of his life.
He will be joining those who have passed before him, birth mother Christina Nick; Ya-ya Jeanette Conko-Torosian; grandpa Tony Torosian; grandpa Frank Nick; aunts Geri Nick, Maurita Pierre; cousins Clint Robison, Shanna Robison.
Services were held on Aug. 17; Rosary 7 p.m. and funeral Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Tule Lodge-Powwow Grounds in Usk.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.