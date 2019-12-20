VANCOUVER, Washington — Richard (Dick) Norman Doyle passed away Dec. 17, 2019. Dick was born May 15, 1927 to John P. Doyle and Jeannette A. Doyle in Hamilton. He grew up on their dairy farm in Lolo.
He attended elementary school in Lolo and high school at Missoula County High School, graduating in 1945. While there, the track coach saw Dick’s potential, and Dick felt track team practice was more fun than chores on the family ranch. Having spent his teenage years during World War II, his love of his country and desire to follow in his big brother John’s war hero footsteps compelled him to join the Navy. The day of his high school graduation, he and his friends drove to Helena to enlist. He was sent to San Diego for basic training and was discharged once the war ended shortly thereafter.
In September of 1946, he began one of the most enduring relationships of his life when he enrolled at the University of Montana, where he graduated in Physical Education in 1952. While at the University, he lettered in football and was on the track and field team. He excelled in his track activities under coach Harry Adams, breaking several University discus records, and in 1950 was undefeated in discus in the United States. He was a track and field All-American in 1950 and 1951. He won the 1951 National Collegiate discus championship in Minneapolis with a throw of 175’-6.5”, setting the UM record that remained unchallenged for 62 years.
He was selected to be on two US teams bound for Europe, first in 1950 and again in 1951. He also competed on the US Track and Field team in the first Pan American games in Argentina, where Juan and Eva Perón presented him with gold medal in discus. While preparing to join the 1952 US Olympic team in Helsinki, he broke his neck in an ocean diving incident in California, leaving him unable to represent the US.
Dick’s time at UM also brought him the love of his life when he met and fell head over heels for Beverly Henne, who snagged herself the most eligible bachelor in Montana. In 1950, the Missoulian wrote of Dick, “His home is in Missoula, MT, and gals, we guarantee if he was put in a line with movie stars, crooners, and other glamour boys you’d point to him and say: ‘I want that.’” He and Bev married once she graduated. They were inseparable during their 66-year marriage and are now reunited following Bev’s passing last month.
As a father of four, Dick shared his values of putting family first, self-discipline, and serving the community with his children and grandchildren alike. No matter where they lived, his and Beverly’s homes were full of love, and always stocked with massive tubs of Meadow Gold ice cream. Despite his busy work schedule, Dick made time to take his kids to the ski mountains on weekends or to twice-daily figure skating practices. Dick and Bev were generous parents who could always be counted on to get the kids and their friends where they needed to go. They taught their children the invaluable lesson that hard work was fun and rewarding. When his eldest daughter was attending UM, her sorority sisters selectively bestowed a coveted title to men who were both nice and handsome: an “RDD”, or a “Regular Dick Doyle”.
Dick’s unerring work ethic made him a success in all his professional endeavors. Once his athletic days were over, he went to work for Continental Oil Company in Wyoming. Soon thereafter, he and Bev opted to return to their beloved Montana. In 1955 they moved to Anaconda, where Dick developed a new branch of Community Dairy. He was transferred to Butte in 1965 and then in 1969 he was promoted to General Manager of Meadow Gold Dairies, centered in Missoula. Though he excelled in growing sales and improving profits, he is remembered for his incredible customer service and willingness to roll up his sleeves and help any partner in a bind. In the late 1980s, Dick and his family purchased the Missoula Athletic Club, allowing him to share his love of sports with the wider Missoula community. Dick served on many boards, including the Washington Corporation, the board of Northwest Sports Medicine in Seattle, and the state board of Montana Blue Cross-Blue Shield. He was also President of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.
The constant thread throughout Dick’s life was his dedication to the University of Montana, Missoula, and greater Montana. He always answered the call to help improve UM, serving as President of the UM Alumni Association, President of the UM Century Club, Chairman of the first Excellence Fund Drive at the University (successfully co-chairing the first phone-a-thon fundraiser with his wife), President of Golden Grizzly, and President of Little Grizzly (where he helped to design and build their foundational programs). He consistently supported local museums, the library, symphony, and other organizations contributing to the cultural life of the community. In 1986, Dick and his wife Beverly received the first ever UM Distinguished Alumni Award in recognition of their outstanding service to the University. In 1993, Dick was among the first athletes inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame.
His belief in the transformative power of sports led him to support, encourage, and cheer on sports of all kinds throughout his life. As President of the Missoula YMCA, he succeeded in launching the area’s first youth soccer programs. The Missoula YMCA still used today is in part thanks to his time as Campaign Chairman of the New Building Drive.
Dick “Leadfoot” Doyle, whether on roads or in the water, never met a speed limit he agreed with. He was known for paying the $5 speeding fee with a $10 bill to the officer, saying “just wave me past on my way back”. His grandchildren were always treated to massive “Cowboy Breakfasts”, with the admonition to “eat up, we’re playing Notre Dame”. Dick held the same Golden Grizzly seats for 50 years and never missed a game, cheering on both men’s and women’s teams alike.
Dick is survived by his three children, Deborah McWhinney of New York City, his daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Gary Gaussoin in Vancouver, Washington, and his son and daughter-in-law Dan and Ann Doyle of San Francisco. His son Ritchie Doyle passed away last year. He also had seven grandchildren: Megan and Aidan McWhinney; Taylor, Lauren, and Hayden Gaussoin; and Sydney and Shaeffer Doyle; and the first great-grandchild is on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Judy Beaudry and her husband, Mack. Judy and Mack had moved to Missoula from Washburn, North Dakota to care for Bev and Dick for the last year and a half.
In 1950, legendary Montana Senator Mike Mansfield addressed the House of Representatives, welcoming Dick back home following his momentous athletic victories in Finland. His remarks captured the essence of Dick Doyle: “Dick represents all that is good in the American youth of today. He is a credit to his family, his school, his state, and his country and we welcome him home not because of the honors he has received but because he is Dick Doyle - a good American boy that we are all proud of.” Well, shucks.
A memorial service for both Beverly and Dick will be held Feb. 1, 2020 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Sky Box at Grizzly Stadium preceding the Bobcat-Grizzly basketball game. Memorials can be sent to the Dick Doyle Track Opportunity Fund c/o UM Foundation, PO Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807 or Sigma Nu Fraternity, 1006 Gerald Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801.