Richard Falk

HAMILTON — Husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, heavy highway road construction general foreman, one hard worker and feisty to the end, Richard E. Falk passed away July 10, 2020. He was 87. He was born in Valentine, Nebraska, Aug. 3, 1932, to Elmer and Dolly Falk, the fifth of seven children.

The family moved to Montana and by the time he was 12, Richard was working, driving a team of horses in the Big Hole, earning his own money.

He was a really good dad and grandpa and great-grandpa; he had a nickname for many of us. Dad showed you a task once, then left you alone to do it, giving you the independence to be on your own. Never a shirker and never one to sit idly by, he offered help, ideas and encouragement. With a work ethic of his own dad tired many of his fellow workers, with energy left over for weekend tasks and fishing and hunting.