Richard Francis Browne

Born January 24, 1953 in Polson, Montana to Francis (Tata) Browne and Hazel Pilling Browne.

Richard was 16 when his mother passed and he then lived with the Ried Stevens family until he graduated from Hellgate High School in Missoula, MT. He attended Spokane community College, University of South Dakota, Aims Community College in Colorado, and Eastern Wyoming College. He majored in criminal justice with an associate of Arts in April of 1988. He worked in law enforcement in Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and Montana.

Richard began shooting at competitions and was an excellent marksman. He won many many shooting awards. He was a member of Confedered Salish and Kootenai tribes and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a honorary member of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

Rick lived with many challenges, being a double amputee since 2001.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel and sister Linda Memmott.

A special thanks is given to the staff at Hot Springs Health and Rehab.

Services will be held at a later date and posted on the Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory website.