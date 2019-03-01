SUPERIOR — Richard Geheart Warnken, 86, of Superior passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. Richard was always surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1932, in Superior, the third of ten children to Theodore and Loretta Warnken. He graduated from Superior High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 as a small watercraft operator. Richard spent several years as a log truck driver, owner and operator. He spent eight years in the Bush of Alaska, as a diesel mechanic, building infrastructure and living among the natives and their culture.
Richard married Birdie Skelton in 1968 and together they raised five children. His greatest loves were his family, Bouchard Lake, working with his hands, helping his brother Jim and his forever friend Gene Crabb. He enjoyed walking the Mountain Bluebird Trail and sharing his mechanic knowledge with anyone willing to listen. He will forever be remembered for his kindness towards others and willingness to lend a helping hand. Richard was a gentle Christian soul that laughed often, seldom cried and loved deeply, expecting nothing in return. The words, “me, my and I” were not part of his vocabulary as was his selfless nature.
Richard was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by wife, Birdie Warnken, his five children, Don (Nancy), Diane (Dick), Wetona (Krag), Terri (Eric) and Patricia (Chris); his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a soft-spoken, gentle man that will be greatly missed but never forgotten.