MISSOULA — Richard H. (Dick) Lea passed away at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on June 8, 2019. Dick was born on May 21, 1926, to Ella and Walter Lea of Schuyler, Nebraska. He was a resident of Clark Fork Riverside. His sister, Erna Russell was also a resident.
As a youth, he delivered papers and dairy products. Later he worked for a tire capping company.
He learned his woodworking skills with orange crate wood, and fine-tuned his skills assisting his uncle Howard in his shop and on construction projects. Summer months were spent working in Montana where his family eventually moved, settling in Stevensville where they had family.
After joining the army in 1944, he was stationed in Hawaii and oversaw the motor pool. After his discharge, he met and eventually eloped with Phyllis Fae Wickham of Stevensville.
Dick earned a bachelor's degree in accounting using the G.I. Bill and later had a 30 year career with State Farm Insurance, retiring at 62 in Billings. For several years, he drove a school bus for special needs children and bused fire fighters during the summer.
He continued his woodworking, making furniture for family members, as well as pieces of intricate intarsia art.
His and Phyllis's real passion was golf. They spent many happy years on golf courses.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brothers Dave and Bill, and sister Erna Russell (who won the award for the most birthdays at 100), and his wife of nearly 60 years Phyllis. He is survived by three children, Peggy Bargmeyer of Tucson, Arizona, Daniel Lea, of Belgrade, Bryan Lea of Albany, Oregon, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him. He made them smile from time to time and they were kind, patient and comforting with him. We are so very grateful.
The family will celebrate Dick's life at a later time.