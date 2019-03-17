HUSON — Richard George Jochinsen, or "Fargo" as he was fondly known by many, came into this world on Sept. 7, 1925. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Victor and Margaret Jochinsen.
His younger years were spent growing up in the Chicago area. Dick joined the military at a young age and served proudly in WWII and the Korean War. He was in the 82nd Airbourne. Dick received many medals, along with the silver star and purple heart. Dick became a paratrooper too. Dick went through many things during his service, he never really talked about them until his later years. He served proudly, as many in his generation did!
Upon returning to the states, he met and married Marvel Antonsen. They were married on Jan. 11, 1947. They resided in Minnesota for many years, where Dick worked road construction. Here in Minnesota their three children were born, Nancy, Jim and Jerry. In 1968, Dick moved the family to Lolo. Because Dick had come out to hunt and you know the story, fell in love with MT! Dick continued working road construction when he came to MT. They resided up Mill Creek, where they lived in a trailer, while Dick built the family home. Many memories were had there! After Marvel's passing in 1999, Dick sold and moved to Huson, where he resided until his passing. Although he had been retired for many years, he was always busy tinkering with something. Dick's lawn always looked like a golf course, which he also enjoyed playing for many years!
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Marvel (8/1/1999) and son, Jim (12/16/2011). He is survived by daughter, Nancy (Kenton) Halland and son, Jerry (Debbie) Jochinsen and daughter-in-law, Sharon Jochinsen, grandchildren, Jennifer Nogle, Curt and Jesse Jochinsen, Christina Rabe and Samantha Jochinsen.
Dick lived his life the way he wanted. Dick was a character and he was loved and will be missed!
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be placed with Marvel's in the spring up Lolo Creek.