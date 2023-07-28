Richard Kinsman (Dick) Mallick

Richard Kinsman Mallick, 90, passed away from cancer and dementia on Friday, July 14, 2023 at The Beehive Homes in Missoula. He will be remembered as a superb father, involved grandfather, wonderful bass singer, kind and caring friend, and above all for his sense of humor.

He was born in Missoula on May 23, 1933 to Winifred Adams and Dr George Rudolph Mallick. He attended Paxson Elementary and Missoula County High School. He then went to the University of Montana under the ROTC program and received a business degree. Following college, he joined the Army Reserves and served in Heidelberg Germany. While in Germany Richard bought a 1949 Mercedes with a fellow GI and they proceeded to tour Europe, ski in the Alps and attend Munich Oktoberfest. He always regretted not spending the $500 it would take to bring the Mercedes back to the States.

Richard lived a fun-filled, active and happy life. He loved to travel, ski, camp, sing, golf and spend time with family and friends with a nice glass of beer or wine. He grew up in the University area of Missoula, running around the neighborhood with his older brother Bill, best friend Ed Colby and his dog Pal. Early on he had an entrepreneurial spirit, selling paper hats in front of his house with his brother, building a trailer for his bicycle to tow a lawn mower to water and cut lawns around town. Richard fibbed about his age so he could start working at age thirteen stocking groceries. He then moved on to peeling spuds at Bug's BBQ on Brooks St.

Upon returning to Montana from Germany, Richard went to work for family friend Don Tomlinson at Fidelity Real Estate, then purchased the Fidelity Insurance portion of the business. They then went on to sell Real Log Homes, building the model log home at the corner of Russell and Mount in Missoula. Eventually Richard and Don formed Mallick-Tomlinson Real Estate Appraising, continuing a lifetime of working together.

Richard married Janet Coulson in 1958. Together they raised three children in Missoula. He took flying lessons in the 1960's, got all three of his children skiing at Montana Snow Bowl, enjoyed square dancing with Janet, and played the piano and ukelele for family and friends. Richard was active in Sentinel Kiwanis, Geritol League at UM Golf Course, MCT and the SAE fraternity. After taking singing lessons at the urging of Janet, he sang in the Missoula Symphony Chorale, Mendelssohn Club and Holy Spirit Episcopal choir. He and Janet vacationed in Europe, New Zealand, Russia, China and all over the US. Following Janet's death in 2009, Richard and friend Bill Derrick made several cruises in Europe, South America and Australia.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill Mallick and his wife of fifty years, Janet Mallick.

He is survived by his daughter Susan (David) Lowery, sons Steven and Scott (Mark Feder) Mallick, grandchildren Stephanie Morasco, Anthony Morasco, and Angela (Dan) Weiss, David and Lucas Feder-Mallick, great-grandson Perrin Weiss, and nephew and sister-in-law Mike and Peg Mallick.

Services will be held on August 1, 2023 at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 130 S 6th St E, in Missoula at 11:00 am. Reception to follow.