Richard L. Butler

PABLO EL FUERTE, Mexico — Born Jan. 22, 1947, to Harry and Margaret Butler. Attended Paxson Elementary, Sentinel H.S. and the University of Montana. A Harley riding fella who scuba dived, panned for gold, refurbished model A's & T's, lived aboard and sailed yachts, flew float planes, was an artist with silver jewelry, fished, hunted, bicycled over mountains, kept bees, wore cowboy boots and hat, smoked Marlboro's and drank whiskey.

His grandfather R.H. McKay instilled a lifelong command of photography, his father Harry gave him the instinct for a successful career in real estate. His interests were huge, he was curious, intense and thorough with every endeavor and hobby. An enthusiastic entrepreneur, very charismatic and intolerably funny, he had extraordinary energy for all of his life's escapades. Richard Butler was a force to be reckoned with.

He traveled extensively in Mexico, keeping to the back roads and connecting with the locals. It was in Mexico, in the area of Pablo El Fuerte on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, he died of natural causes. A country he knew and relished.

He leaves behind on his wild ride the mother of their two daughters, Jane Butler of Missoula, Zoe Carson of Frederick, Maryland, her husband Craig Carson and children Beckham, Alden and Scarlett. His daughter Ashley Zovanyi, her son Mason, partner Stephen Gorr and expected baby boy, of Missoula. As well as the friends made in kindergarten through high school who he held close to the present day.