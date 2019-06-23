MISSOULA — Quietly.
Richard L. “Dick” Chisholm died in Missoula, Montana, on June 17, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer’s. His last hours were peaceful. He was 87 years old.
Dick spent long periods of his childhood traveling, often alone, from his home in Great Falls to the Shriners Hospital in Spokane, Washington, for charitable leg and foot surgeries and care. He spent long periods of his adult life quietly paying the Shriners’ gift forward.
His career began by driving delivery trucks for Meadow Gold Dairy in Great Falls while attending the College of Great Falls. Following graduation in accounting, Dick continued with Meadow Gold and its corporate parent Beatrice Foods Co. for over 35 years. He managed dairies in Eugene, Missoula and Honolulu and led Beatrice Foods Co. domestic and international agri-products and food divisions from Honolulu, Denver and Chicago, becoming a senior corporate officer of Beatrice Co. He retired in Denver in 1985.
As a too young retiree, Dick served as a liaison for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the U.S.S.R. for dairy production, as a board member and eventually chairman of Craig Hospital in Denver and on numerous nonprofit boards. But his formal service is shadowed by his quiet service to individuals: helping former employees in need, caring for a recent widow or widower, sitting bedside as a friend passed, supporting his wife, Marilyn, in her many 4-H activities, mentoring young business leaders in his communities and serving, always, as the foundation for his extended family.
Dick and Marilyn lived their retirement in Englewood and Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and returned to Missoula and their Montana roots in June 2016.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Chisholm, daughter Linda (Bill) Lane, sons David (Sally Ann) Chisholm and Dean (Penni) Chisholm, his sister Patricia Price and 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on June 29, 2019, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula, Montana, with a reception immediately following the services.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in Dick’s memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children — Spokane, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204 and, in honor of his legacy, that you help someone today and tomorrow. Quietly.