MISSOULA — Born Sept. 8, 1945, Richard Lee Alderson passed away suddenly Feb. 5, 2019, of natural causes.
Richard is the only child of Dr. Lee Richard Alderson and Mildred Alderson, both deceased.
Richard is leaving behind the one love of his life, Donna Glantz, his own daughter Dana Leigh Alderson, five grandchildren: Mollie Rose Newton, Gharrett Henry Warner, Hannah Dawn Warner, Briar Pete Bargmeyer and Wyatt Lee Bargmeyer; two great-grandchildren, Emilee Ann Warner and Amber Grace Warner.
Richard graduated from Missoula County High School in 1963. He went to college at Oregon State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1968. Richard joined a fraternity (Alpha Sigma Phi), he made life-long friends (brothers) who met every year for “fun and frolic.”
Richard was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving in Germany in 1972.
In the '80s, Richard became part-owner of Luke’s Bar, and he helped bring the Harley Davidson franchise back to Missoula. He successfully ran his own business, “Richard’s Shop,” and enjoyed reloading ammunition, being a gunsmith, shooting, selling and trading guns. He was a lifetime collector and enjoyed building, restoring and modifying vehicles. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Glacier National Park.
He was always willing to help a friend and was a regular lunch visitor at the Missoula Senior Citizen Center. As he liked to read, he welcomed the borrow a book program there.
He attended gatherings at the Testicle Festival running his Pumpkin Chucking Machine.
He was an avid NRA supporter and belonged to many local clubs: Trap and Skeet, ABATE (Motorcycle Enthusiast Organization), Montana Legend’s the Nonexistent Motorcycle Club.
The family requests you bring a photo and a story to be placed on a memory board for the family to cherish and reflect.
At Richard’s request, he will be cremated.
Services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. An internment will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery wit Military Honors following the reception at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Missoula Senior Citizen Center in his name. Condolences can be made at gardencityfh.com.