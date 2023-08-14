Richard Lee Larson

Richard “Dick” Larson, 64, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Patrick's Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on May 8, 1959, in Missoula to Robert and Madge Larson. As the youngest child of 10, he lived with his family on Wyoming St. and attended Dickinson Middle School.

In 1975, after the passing of his mother, he continued his Highschool education at Hellgate High School. While attending, he was a member of the Hellgate Knights football team and worked as a cook at The Edgewater.

He went on to work for Missoula Roof, Johnson Bros. Logging, and Missoula Sheet Metal for over twenty-five years. Through his retirement, Richard ran his own business, Roof Top Consultant and continued to work for his surrounding community.

On February 13, 1988, he married the love of his life, Leona De Rae Hitchcock of Missoula. The couple lived with their children and were part of the Frenchtown Community from 1984 – 2007.

Richard loved watching his children, nieces, and nephews compete in sports across the state. His enthusiasm for his extended family and their endeavors were contagious.

His passions were horseback riding, cooking ribs, tailgating, watching his beloved Griz, and as always, spending time with friends and family.

His work ethic reinforced his honesty and sincerity, while his skills as a handyman were always put to use and second to none.

Survivors include his wife, Leona, Arlee; two children, Kelly Harrison, Helena, and Kyle Larson, Austin, TX; Brothers Don, Larry, and Gene Larson, and many, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Services will be held Friday September 8, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Garden City Funeral Home.