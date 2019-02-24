HAMILTON — Richard Leonard Paup was an accomplished photographer, traveler, wanderer and a lifelong learner. He invested himself in the things he loved, and he embraced a philosophy that allowed for him to pursue happiness in ways most of us don’t have the courage to pursue. His life long struggle with illness often left him feeling horrible, but in spite of that, he always found beauty in the things and people that surrounded him. Throughout his life, he invested deeply in the pursuit of knowledge through literature, art and culture. He found creative ways to share his love for learning with the people he interacted with. He lived passionately, with a great deal of compassion in his heart, and he advocated for causes he believed in. His compassion and caring nature was magnified by his knack for finding common interests with the vast community of people who were fortunate enough to call Richard their friend.
Richard was a son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved us fiercely, and we all love Uncle Rick. He is, and forever will be, missed. Richard is not a man that can be memorialized accurately in an obituary. One simply had to have known him to understand just how special he was. To get a small glimpse of how extraordinary and loved Richard is, please join us in Hamilton for a celebration of life on Saturday, March 2, at River Street Dance Theatre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please bring an appetizer.