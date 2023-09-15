Richard Martin Graven

Richard Martin Graven, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at his home on 21 August 2023.

Richard was born in Missoula, Montana on 18 December 1935 to his loving parents Richard W. Graven and Evelyn J. Carlson. Richard has three siblings: Barbara Kustudia (deceased), Mary Lou Lindsay, and William Cadieux (deceased).

Richard has two surviving sons: Steven M. Graven and Andrew J. Graven. Both sons live in North Carolina with their families. Steve and wife Judy Graven have five sons: Ryan (children Aspen, Ranger, and Storm), Andrew, (wife Kelly and children Carson, Lilly, and Berkely), Garrett (wife Maggie and son Perry), Patrick (wife Dallas and children Jackson and Quinn), and Jacob (wife Molly and children Mason and Henry). Andy and wife Carolyn Graven have two children: Kristina and Eric (wife Anabelle).

Richard is predeceased by his loving wife Linda J. Graven. They both shared a love for Lockheed Missiles and Space Corporation from where they both retired. They had a never-ending love for their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They traveled the world together. Richard was a Lt.Col in the United States Marine Corp where he flew the A4 Skyhawk.

Richard is on a new mission now. He has been reunited with all his beloved family that went before him.

In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that donation be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The Graven family is under the care of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.