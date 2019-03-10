HUSON — After a long battle with cancer, Richard “Rick” L. Meade, 75, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, to Alice Meade and Thomas Metcalf and later formally adopted by Cecil Meade. He was the fourth of eight children.
Rick’s early years were spent in the Anaconda/Deer Lodge area, eventually moving to Missoula where he attended Cold Springs grade school and Sentinel High School. His first jobs were working at the Bonner Mill and the 76 gas station. He was hired on by Jack Nelson Construction where he started his career and became a highly skilled carpenter building homes and wood working. He became a proficient drywall installer through T&T construction before eventually starting his own construction business, Meade Construction. An opportunity opened up finishing homes for a construction company in Anchorage, Alaska, where his parents lived so he spent several years in Alaska. Rick eventually moved back to Montana where he built his own home in Huson and worked at Frenchtown school district until his retirement.
Rick had a great love for the outdoors he inherited from his late father. He was an avid big game hunter, loved fishing and going for a drive to be out in the woods. He had secret huckleberry patches where he would brave the mosquitoes to fill his freezer and always had a great story of his adventures to share. He spent many years bowling with his friends on a bowling league and snowmobiling. He also used skills learned in his career to create many beautiful wood crafts throughout his life, even up to his last months.
Rick was immensely proud of his family, especially his two daughters Terilee Germain and Kimberly Meade-White whom he shared with his former spouse, Virginia (Knuchel) Meade. Rick had several long-term close friends whom he loved dearly and was thankful for. Rick remained intensely brave and iron willed through his final months and passed peacefully.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cecil Meade Jr. and Robert Meade.
Survivors include two children Terilee Germain (Dave) of Ellensburg, Washington and Kimberly Meade-White of Hamilton, and four grandchildren, Hunter Germain, Colton Germain, Suzanne White and Ashley White; sisters Edna Schwab of Missoula, Patricia (William) Klapwyk of Hamilton, Debra Barnett of Soldotna, Alaska, and Delores (Ken) Harris of Kasilof, Alaska; brother, Thomas (Mikellete) Meade of Frenchtown,
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Rocky Mountain Elk foundation.
Services will be held at a later date.