MISSOULA — With a full moon overhead on July 27, Rick Goldsby made his final lap and took the checkered flag for a life well-lived with his wife, Jean, by his side. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
His race began Jan. 16, 1938, when he was born in Missoula to Milt on and Loretta Goldsby. He was the fourth of five children. He attended Willard Grade School and Missoula County High School.
During these years he made several friendships that lasted a lifetime.
In 1957 under a full moon in Pattee Canyon he met the love of his life, Jean Nelson. On Oct. 3, 1959, they were married in Missoula. Together they welcomed two children into the world, Vicky and Rick Jr.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jean, daughter Vicky (Bert) Mahon, son Rick (Janice) Goldsby, granddaughters Cindy (Preston) Person, Quina Goldsby, Holly Mahon, and great-children Marshall, Annalise and Mason Person.
Services will be held at First Christian Church Aug. 4, Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Christian Church, 2701 South Russell Street, Missoula, MT 59801 or East Missoula Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 8696, Missoula, MT 59807.
Please express your condolences with the family by visiting our website at dalyleachchapel.com under the obituary section.