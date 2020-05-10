Richard Neil Gress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Following breakfast on National Prayer Day, May 7, 2020 Richard “Rick” passed away peacefully. He was born on Sept. 5, 1957 to Bernard and Martha Gress in Missoula at St. Patrick Hospital. He was the oldest of four siblings. He graduated from Hellgate Elementary and later earned his GED. Rick was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early adulthood and lived a life full of various challenges. Even though he struggled with mental illness he found a passion in creating artwork. To this day, a painting of his hangs in the lobby of the Western Montana Mental Health Clinic. In 2014 a small article with his photo was published in the Missoula Rabble.

As a child he enjoyed camping with his grandparents, participating in the civil air patrol cadet program and building models. As an adult, he was often seen on Higgins Ave. wearing his cowboy hat and boots. His favorite holiday was Christmas which was shown by keeping his Christmas tree displayed year-round. This was an expression of his faith in God. He was always included in family gatherings.

Those that had the opportunity to get to know Rick quickly learned how big his heart was, and about his kind personality. Rick was the type of guy that would give his last dollar to someone in need.