Richard Neil Gress

MISSOULA — Following breakfast on National Prayer Day, May 7, 2020 Richard “Rick” passed away peacefully. He was born on Sept. 5, 1957 to Bernard and Martha Gress in Missoula at St. Patrick Hospital. He was the oldest of four siblings. He graduated from Hellgate Elementary and later earned his GED. Rick was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early adulthood and lived a life full of various challenges. Even though he struggled with mental illness he found a passion in creating artwork. To this day, a painting of his hangs in the lobby of the Western Montana Mental Health Clinic. In 2014 a small article with his photo was published in the Missoula Rabble.
As a child he enjoyed camping with his grandparents, participating in the civil air patrol cadet program and building models. As an adult, he was often seen on Higgins Ave. wearing his cowboy hat and boots. His favorite holiday was Christmas which was shown by keeping his Christmas tree displayed year-round. This was an expression of his faith in God. He was always included in family gatherings.
Those that had the opportunity to get to know Rick quickly learned how big his heart was, and about his kind personality. Rick was the type of guy that would give his last dollar to someone in need.
He is survived by his parents Bernard and Martha Gress. Siblings; Diane Godfrey (Hershel), Vyonne Moran (Lawrence) and Timothy Gress (Jennifer) Nieces; Gini Kay (Tim), Moriah Godfrey Hein (Jarom), Cassie Moran (Nathan Teats), Lea and Taya Gress. Nephews; Jacob Moran and Joshua Godfrey. Great nieces; Kaeleigh, Allison, Kendall, Wella and Freya. Great nephews; Atlas and Grey.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents John and Agatha Gress and Martin and Margaret Caluori along with his nephew Jonathan Moran.
The Gress family would like to express their utmost gratitude to those that helped care for Rick throughout his life, to acknowledge all of the friendships he developed at River House, and the staff at Western Montana Mental Health Clinic.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Visitation will take place starting at 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Mass will be held under social distancing guidelines. Immediately following mass the family will take Rick for his “FINAL DRIVE” to Arlee and back to St. Mary’s Annex cemetery for interment. Family and friends are invited to join the procession. Pallbearers; Timothy Gress, Lawrence Moran, Jacob Moran, Nathan Teats and Tim Kay.
The family will gather for a celebration of life using social distancing guidelines at the Moran residence following burial.
The family requests any donations be made to NAMI Missoula, P.O Box 5413, Missoula, MT 59806 or donor’s choice.
