Richard O. Rydeen

Dick fell in love with and married his wife Karla Johnson there in 1966. They moved to Missoula and he enrolled at U of M and worked nights at a Parking Garage downtown. They then moved back to Deer Lodge returned to work at the mill. He then enrolled at Western Montana College in Dillon, where they resided, returning each summer to work at the mill. Part of his success in managing everything was having the G.I. Bill funding of a monthly $90 (big $ in 1967!), being a wizard with finances, and working any job during the school year, including cleaning laundromats, and farm work. He always made sure all of the needs of his family were met, while always ensuring there were savings for any emergency. He and Karla had 2 daughters during that era, Kristi Lee and Amy Jean. Upon graduating with a BS in Secondary Education with a math major, they returned to Deer Lodge where he once again worked at the sawmill. He had done his student teaching at the Jr. High with the wonderful teachers becoming good friends. Never having taught in the public schools thereafter, he used his education in many ways as he climbed the ladder with what became one of the Louisiana-Pacific Co. mills as Planer Superintendent, Mill Manager, then promoted as Division Operations Manager of 15 mills in 5 states. He was lucky enough to keep his family and office in Deer Lodge though the head office was Idaho. He had the most amazing work ethic and took few days off or few vacations. He received a special L-P watch in 1993 commemorating 20 years with that company and worked until taking an early retirement at 54.