Richard O. Tryhus

Richard O. Tryhus, formerly of Fargo, ND, age 92, passed away on June 27, 2023, at his current home in Missoula, MT, at the end of a fulfilling life.

Richard Oliver Tryhus was born on March 1, 1931, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Anton and Alvilda (Trana) Tryhus. Richard's grandparents, Olaf and Anne (Nelson) Tryhus and Peter and Kari (Olerud) Trana, were early homesteaders and settlers in the Kindred area of ND.

Following graduation from Fargo Central High School in 1948, Richard attended North Dakota State University, a school that both his parents attended and where his father had played in "Doc" Putnam's Orchestra as a violinist.

After Richard's graduation from NDSU, the US Army Artillery at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, came calling in 1952. He became an instructor in artillery surveying and directing before his discharge as Sergeant in 1954.

Richard began employment with the Social Security Administration (SSA), serving as a Field Representative, primarily in Fargo, ND. He was also located in Baltimore, MD; Minneapolis, MN; and Mason City, IA, with the SSA. While serving at SSA, he assisted in the implementation of the Medicare program in the 1960s by instructing Medicare providers.

The high point of Richard's life was his marriage to Phyllis J. Johnson of Clarion, Iowa. But sadness entered their lives in 1962 (while their children were ages six and three) when Phyllis was diagnosed with chronic renal failure. Phyllis began kidney dialysis in 1967 and had two unsuccessful kidney transplants before succumbing to a 14-year illness in 1976. Phyllis and Richard were trained to operate a home dialysis machine and were among the earliest home dialysis patients in North Dakota.

Richard became a board member of the Kidney Foundation of the Upper Midwest. He also worked with the American Legion to help begin an organ donor program in Fargo and throughout North Dakota.

After retiring from the Social Security Administration in 1986, Richard embarked on a career in real estate and life insurance. He also maintained farming interests in the Kindred, ND area.

Richard enjoyed traveling and began wintering in SW Florida beginning in 1996. Worldwide travel to Western Europe, Greece, Norway, Mexico, Hawaii, and Canada was enjoyed with friends and family. Amtrak travels around the Eastern US was also a privilege.

He belonged to the Elks, American Legion, Sons of Norway and was a member of First Lutheran Church of Fargo.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Linda Kay (Tryhus) Lamb, Royersford, PA; granddaughter, Kylie Lamb, PA; a son, Dr. Michael Robert (Susan) Tryhus, Missoula, MT; grandson, Cameron Tryhus (Jackie); granddaughter, Kate Toussaint (Tryhus) (Gem Toussaint); and one great-granddaughter, Freya Tryhus.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Johnson; parents; and grandparents.

Funeral Service: 1pm, Friday, July 7, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND with a visitation one hour prior.

Burial: Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, ND.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Sons of Norway, National Kidney Foundation, Red Cross, or Salvation Army.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND