HAMILTON — Richard R. York was born to Richard and Anna York in 1937. He died March 24, 2019, due to complications brought on by pneumonia. During his high school years he attended Onarga Military Academy in Waukegan, Illinois, and graduated as Captain Company Commander. He worked for the City of Tacoma for over 30 years as a pipeline construction coordinator. After his retirement from the City of Tacoma he spent four years in Alaska where he worked for large construction companies.
Dick built a beautiful cabin in the Little Rocky Mountains where he spent time with family and friends fishing and riding ATVs. Dick was known to be a prankster and had a unique sense of humor. Dick spent hours in his garden every day and was very proud to provide the crop to his friends and family. He also spent hours in his wood shop creating bird houses and other creative wood carvings to share.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia, and his wife, Connie.
He is survived by his wife Carol, his children, Blake, Mark, and Jeffery, his stepchildren, Douglas, Brent, Marilyn, Helen, and Dan, along with numerous grandchildren. Dick was surrounded with love in Montana and died in peace. He requested no formal service and any donations to be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project at 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Condolences (or funny stories) can be sent to brothersmortuary.com.