Richard Reilly

Richard 'Dick' Reilly Dick died peacefully on August 16, 2023 at Logan Health Center in Whitefish due to natural causes.

Dick was born April 9, 1946, in Great Falls, MT to Earl J Reilly and Ada (O'Neill) Reilly. He was the eldest of 3 children born to the couple. His early childhood was lived in and around Lewistown, MT and recalled this time fondly. Most children at the time had either a pet dog or cat, Dick and his brothers had a pet deer. When Dick got older, his family moved to Anaconda, MT where he graduated high school.

After high school, Dick attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT as an Education major. He left MSU and enlisted in the US Army where he spent two years stationed in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he joined the Montana National guard and worked as a union carpenter in construction. In 1974 he married Barbara Jasmin and had two children. They later divorced. In the early 1980's, Dick changed careers and began working for the State of Montana Highway Department as a Right of Way agent until retirement.

In 1994, Dick met and began a relationship with Isaura 'Sally' Hanley. Dick and Sally loved to travel. They would spend their weekends at a cabin on Flathead Lake and vacations traveling abroad. When he retired from work, they became snowbirds. Traveling to warmer weather in their RV for the winter and returning home to Missoula to enjoy the Montana summers. They eventually decided to buy a little place in Yuma, AZ and would make it their winter residence. They continued to be snowbirds together until sadly, Sally lost her battle with cancer in 2014. Dick continued to split the year between Yuma, AZ and Whitefish, MT for another seven years until health issues forced him to give up travel.

The last few years Dick's health began to decline forcing him to stay in Whitefish and finally Columbia Falls, MT. He is survived by his brothers and their families. He is also survived by his two children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A memorial for Dick will take place at the Lawrence Park Pavilion in Kalispell, MT on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The memorial will begin at 12 pm, friends and family are encouraged to come. There will be a lite luncheon provided.