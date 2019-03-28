MISSOULA — Richard “Rich” W. Horton, 68, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, March, 25 2019 at his home.
Rich was born on Aug. 27, 1950, in Ephrata, Washington, to Russell and Genevieve Horton. The family moved to Missoula when Rich was age 5 and he was educated in Missoula public schools graduating from Hellgate High School in 1969.
In 1971 Rich married Marcia Vick, from this union he was blessed with two children, Shawn in 1973 and Traci in 1975.
In Rich’s 20s he started his banking and finance career. He worked for AVCO financial for 25 years. After AVCO he worked at 1st National Bank and finished his career with First Security Bank in August of 2018.
Growing up Rich enjoyed music and was involved in Missoula Youth Choir. As his kids were growing up he was very involved with their activities, helping coach and volunteer with Mt. Sentinel Little League. He was very proud of his children and the accomplishments in their lives.
Rich was very passionate about the Missoula community and being involved and giving back. He served on the board of directors for Camp Fire Kids. He was most proud of his involvement in the Algeria Shrine. He held many different offices within the Shrine; Missoula Motor Patrol, President Western Montana Shrine, member of the Divan and served as Potentate for Algeria Shrine in 2014. He always said his favorite position within the Shrine was Past Potentate.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Betty and Madelyn and brother Victor. Rich is survived by his daughter Traci (Randy) Jolliffe, granddaughter Baylee, son Shawn (Kyla) Horton, Brothers; John Cameron and Mike Horton both of Washington, and numerous friends, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the Eagles Lodge, 2420 South Ave. W.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Rich’s name to the Spokane Shriner Hospital for Children.
