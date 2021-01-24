Richard (Rick) Cyril Denning

In 2013 he and Chris purchased P.S. Mini Mart and his son Scott still manages the store to this day. Due to the recent COVID outbreak, he and Chris spent limited time at the store, missing all the customers that came in every day and the many that had become long-lasting friends. However, the last nine months turned out to be a blessing for Chris to be able spend great quality time with Rick. He will be deeply missed by his family and Missoula community. One of the reasons he was loved so dearly was because he was a great storyteller and everyone that heard his stories has great memories. Not only a great storyteller, but a great, supportive listener to many regardless of age. He was always happy to show support for his grandkids and he loved watching them play sports. He rarely missed a game or event and was recently working very closely with his granddaughter, Laney, in an effort to help her achieve an athletic scholarship. We are planning a celebration of life for a later date, when COVID is behind us.