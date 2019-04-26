FLORENCE — Richard “Rick” R. Medeiros, 79, of Florence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1939 in New Bedford, MA. On June 3, 1961 he married Theresa (Terry) Garcia at St. John the Baptist Church in New Bedford. While in New Bedford they welcomed their four children into the world. Rick worked for UPS as they moved their young family to Connecticut and then Texas. Wanting a simpler life, Rick and Terry packed up the station wagon and moved the family to Florence in 1974. Rick worked in Missoula for many years for Bearings, Inc. Rick and Terry lived in Florence, Potomac and Red Lodge before finally settling back in Florence after Rick’s retirement. Rick’s passions were his faith, family, friends and following his favorite baseball team, The Boston Red Sox, and his favorite basketball team, the Zags. He enjoyed caring for the beautiful gardens he and Terry created and took special joy in the births, lives and activities of their eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many godchildren. His beloved wife Terry passed away in June 2010.
He is survived by daughter Gina and husband Rich of Victor; daughter Shawne of Billings; son Marc and wife Sherrie of Missoula; son Richard and Deb of Missoula; grandchildren Eric (Emily), Annie, Christina (Eric), Ashley (Zach), Johnny, Will (Brey), Niko, and Avery; great grandchildren Theresa and Oscar; as well as special friends Randy Lowe; Jerry and Maureen LaChere and their family.
Vigil and rosary services will be Sunday, April 28th, 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence. Funeral mass will be Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.