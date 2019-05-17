MISSOULA — Richard “Rick” S. Van Pelt, Lt. Col. (ret.) US Army, 71, of Missoula, was born April 24, 1947, and entered eternity with our Lord, Jesus, on March 23, 2019. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Crosspoint Church, Missoula followed by lunch and then full military honors at the VA Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Condolences May be left at gardencityfh.com.
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA