{{featured_button_text}}
Flag

Flag

MISSOULA — Richard “Rick” S. Van Pelt, Lt. Col. (ret.) US Army, 71, of Missoula, was born April 24, 1947, and entered eternity with our Lord, Jesus, on March 23, 2019. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Crosspoint Church, Missoula followed by lunch and then full military honors at the VA Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Condolences May be left at gardencityfh.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Richard “Rick” S. Van Pelt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.