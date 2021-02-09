Richard Roger McKinzie went to our Lord on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. He will be greeted by his loving wife Irene whom his missed dearly as well as his son Mark. There will also be a celebration with family who preceded him in Death, his parents Earl and Vivian, brothers Rodney, Gene and Russell as well as sisters, Betty and Arlene. He enjoyed special friendships with his brother-in-laws, Jim and Glen however was especially close with his best friend Ken.

Richard is survived by daughter Pamela and son-in-law Bob to whom he became very close, sisters Karen and Joyce, grandsons Travis (Jessica & Olivia), Jacob (Kelly, Emmily, Sara, Colton & Vicki). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In later years he became very close to some of his best friends Rich & Kelly Daniels, Tim and Kim Taunt, Karen Perkins and Debbie Amsden. He was forever grateful for their love and support.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953 and fought in the Korean War. Richard was skilled in many disciplines but his love of carpentry shaped his career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing was an avid Lady Grizzlies fan and was an avid reader as well. He was very generous and enjoyed helping family and friends with their remodel and building projects well into his 80's. His last Project helping Rich and Kelly whom he dearly loved build their dream home at Georgetown Lake. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for servals years as well. He truly loved his Wednesday lunches with his sister Karen, niece Kelly and great niece Brittney however his attention quickly went to great, great nieces and nephews which brought such joy to his heart. They were often joined by numerous other family members. Tim, Kim and Debbie were frequent visitors that brought him such joy. He loved spending time with his daughter and son-in-law in Spokane, at Lake Pend O'Reille and especially is Surprise, Arizona.