MISSOULA — 1949 – 2020
Richard H. Stephens, age 70, died peacefully at the Village Health Care Center in Missoula, on Jan 14, 2020, twenty months after having suffered a massive, debilitating stroke.
Born in Great Falls, he spent most of his adult life in Missoula. He graduated from the University of Montana and he lettered in swimming while in college. He served in the US Navy, on the aircraft carrier Constellation, during the Vietnam war.
Rick was a man of many talents, holding a wide variety of jobs. He owned New Era Bicycles in Missoula. He was the Missoula downtown ambassador for several years.
He was a free spirit and had a wide variety of interests in life. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He excelled at housing the homeless. Family said that “Rick was the fun uncle that every kid wanted to have”.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother Jean Stephens and his father Ben Stephens. He is survived by his sister Sara Stephens (partner Brad Willis), South Padre Island, Texas, brother Ben Stephens (wife Mary) of Hastings, Minnesota, and treasured nieces and nephew Kim, Sara, and Scott
Interment with military honors will be held in the spring.
More information will be available at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com, where you may also leave condolences for the family.