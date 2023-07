MISSOULA ~ Richie Kay Stone, 77, of Missoula, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula of natural causes.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Richie will held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula, 7405 Mullan Road. Inurnment will immediately follow the service in the Mausoleum of Remembrance at Sunset Memorial Gardens.