Richmond Horton Grant

In August 1961 he married his love and best friend, Pamela Elfers Comfort, and moved her and her sons, Jeffrey and Mark, back to Los Angeles resuming his teaching at Harvard School and became assistant rector at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Encino.

In 1975 he answered the “call of the wild” moving to the West Fork south of Darby to begin the next chapter of his life. He taught at the Corvallis High School and was principal of Corvallis Elementary until he retired in 1990. He continued to rector at St. Matthias Anglican Church in Hamilton until his retirement from the church in 2001.

Backpacking, fly fishing and playing music were his escapes of choice. There were many backpacking adventures with his students and his sons on the John Muir trail in the Sierras even completing thru-hiking the entire trail in 1957. He continued hiking the Bitterroot Mountains through his seventies.

He and Pamela enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family, friends and pets. He was preceded in death by his beloved Pam, and is survived by his two sons, Jeff (Cathy), Mark (Tara), four grandsons and six great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and per his request, no formal services will be held and his remains will be scattered by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or to a Veterans organization of choice. Condolences can be left at Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.