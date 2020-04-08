YUMA — Riley Kristine Lewis, 30 joined her sister in heaven on March 29, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona after succumbing to injuries that occurred during an automobile accident. She was born February 8, 1990 in Hamilton.
Visitation at Daly Leach Funeral Home from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside service At 2:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery. Full obituary available at dalyleachchapel.com and in the Bitterroot Star published April 8, 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Riley Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.