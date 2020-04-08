Riley Kristine Lewis

Riley Kristine Lewis

Lewis

Lewis

YUMA — Riley Kristine Lewis, 30 joined her sister in heaven on March 29, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona after succumbing to injuries that occurred during an automobile accident. She was born February 8, 1990 in Hamilton.

Visitation at Daly Leach Funeral Home from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside service At 2:30 pm at Riverside Cemetery. Full obituary available at dalyleachchapel.com and in the Bitterroot Star published April 8, 2020.

