BILLINGS — Rita (Roske) Swartz of Judith Gap passed away on Aug. 10, 2018 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings with family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1942 in Park City to Malven and Ruby (Hedges) Roske who preceded her in death.
Rita was married to the love of her life Dick for 34 years before his passing and had seven children; three from her first marriage; Ronda and Dorian Getschman, and Susan (Getschman) Reed; four step-children, Michele and David Galloway, Gerald Ludwig and Julia Ludwig-Bongard.
Rita is survived by six of her children, her brother Richard (Shannon) Roske, her sister-in-law Vivian Morris, nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren and some great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dick, daughter Ronda and her brother-in-law Al.
A graveside service will be held at Missoula cemetery on Sept. 8th at 2 p.m. and a celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at Poor Henry’s in Clinton.