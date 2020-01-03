JOCKO VALLEY — Rita Thompson, 74, passed away peacefully at home in the Jocko Valley where she viewed the Bison Range and many wild critters all around with her husband of 53 years, George. Rita battled cancer for about a year. George thanks all the doctors, nurses and staff at Community Medical Center and Cancer Center for their love and care. Especially the years with Lynn Bertane and also the wonderful staff of Hospice.
Rita was always a short, spunky, fun, and witty person who grew to love our Lord above all else. George stole his first kiss from her when they were 13 year old classmates in 1958 in St. Regis. They eventually had three wonderful sons: Mark (Theresa), Jer (Antonella), and Ryan (Sarah). Seven terrific grandchildren and three adorable great grandchildren. She was George’s cherished wife, friend, and life-long companion.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lundvall, her mother Olive, brothers Robert and Randy and sister Margie Kremper.
She leaves behind her treasured family, many dear friends and much loved nieces and nephews, in-laws and their families. As well as long-time friends, Dave and Ruth Ann Bunnell and family and her childhood friend Sally Barker.
Pastor Lynn Lapka will conduct a memorial service for Rita on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 12 p.m. at Cornerstone Faith Center in St. Ignatius.
In memory of Rita, plant a sweet smelling flower or shrub, breath deeply and admire it often.
Til we meet again in Heaven my love.