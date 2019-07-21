{{featured_button_text}}
Wisniewski

FLORENCE — Rita, 87, died June 6, peacefully, at her daughter's home, in Florence. She was surrounded by her family and the sweet smell of lilacs.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday, July 26 in Florida.

