Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Robb Francis Leary of Missoula, passed on to that great fishing ground in the sky on Monday July 27, 2020. Robb was born on April 11, 1955. Services will be held at a later date. Visit gardencityfh.com to write a memory and view an obituary.