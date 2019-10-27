MISSOULA — A Funeral Mass for Robert A. “Bob” Noll will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, followed by a reception. After the reception, placement of his urn with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Bob, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the age of 91. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
